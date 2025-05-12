Detroit driving instructor catches dangerous stunt on camera on I-94

The Brief A dangerous stunt allegedly involving alcohol was caught on camera by a Detroit driving instructor. Driver’s ed instructor Korey Batey took the video. Batey uses Meta Ray-Ban glasses and, with students' permission, he creates social media content with humor.



Driving around Metro Detroit can have its moments, with construction, excessive speeders, and even a couple of guys trying to share a cocktail in the middle of the highway.

What they're saying:

If roads could talk, these Detroit highways would have some stories to tell, but this story FOX 2 has learned was caught on camera by a content creator/driving instructor.

In the video, viewers can see two vehicles next to each other driving ahead of the instructor. The one on the left, a passenger tries to pour liquor into the other driver’s cup in the middle of I-94, on the east side of Detroit.

Driver’s ed instructor Korey Batey took the video.

"I could have been easily looking at the cell phone and looked up, and hit them," he said. "I just say, ‘hey Meta, record.’"

Dig deeper:

Batey uses Meta Ray-Ban glasses and, with students' permission, he creates social media content with humor.

"I really try to take my time with them, show some grace, but I’m also very stern, because this isn’t GTA, this is real life," he said.

Having a little fun and hopefully sharing some driving wisdom is what Batey is all about. Meanwhile, it is something the two he caught on camera may need more of.

"What I’d like to tell them is that it only takes one moment like that to change your life forever," he said.

Batey thinks maybe they were trying to make some kind of content of their own with the stunt; regardless, it's dangerous from top to bottom.