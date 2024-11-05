Detroit election worker crashes transporting ballots on West Grand Blvd

Some election ballots Tuesday night might be delayed in Detroit after a crash that left one person injured.

An election worker transporting ballots from a Detroit polling location hit a pole, according to Detroit police in the area of West Brand Blvd and Linwood. The woman suffered injuries but is expected to recover.

Police say the ballots are secured in sealed boxes and were not disrupted by the incident and are not being handled. Election workers are going to pick them up.

