Detroit exoneree freed after wrongful murder conviction holds $25,000 gas giveaway

An exoneree who spent years in prison after a wrongful murder conviction hosted a free gas giveaway in Detroit Tuesday.

Davontae Sanford was awarded $7.5 million after he was released from incarceration in 2016. On Aug. 9, he decided to spend some of that money helping out other residents.

"When I was in prison and I didn't have nobody, next thing I know I have people all around the world fighting for me. I came home, I came home with nothing. The city had my back, so it's only right I give back to the city and I give back to the most vulnerable, which is the women and elderly," he said.

Only seniors and women are eligible for the gas giveaway happening at the BP gas station on Outer Drive near I-94.

Along with food, music, Walmart gift cards, and an eventual car giveaway, Sanford is also paying for the gas of drivers coming to 10601 E. Outer Drive.

"Knowing great work I'm trying to do is appreciated. I know these people need this and knowing I'm able to be in a position to help these people means the world," Sanford said.

The Detroit man was 14 when he was accused of killing four people and 15 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. After spending years in prison, he was released when Michigan State Police said two other men were responsible.

He later sued the city in 2017. A settlement was awarded this year.