Detroit expands COVID-19 vaccine access to those 68 and older

The City of Detroit announced it is expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine to people 68 and over, members of the clergy, and funeral home workers.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced the expansion of the vaccine in Detroit on Thursday saying that despite the press conference earlier this week when he said the city had several thousand fewer vaccines than expected, it's time to expand.

"We are making progress," Duggan said. "We are lowering the age limit for eligibility."

Previously, those 70 and older could be vaccinated but that number is now 68. Duggan said the city is also working to increase the number of people, regardless of age, who can get vaccinated by expanding the group that currently includes the city of Detroit teachers and employees to now include religious leaders and funeral home employees.

"Services now are not being held in person, they're being done by Zoom. But our clergy - who are visiting people's homes, visiting people in the hospital - have a lot of face to face activities," Duggan said. "Folks working these funeral homes are face to face with a lot of grieving friends and relatives."

The city is also rolling out a map of the progress of the COVID-19 vaccine within the city at detroitmi.gov.

While the city and nation has grappled with the pandemic, there is a bit of good news from Detroit on the property value front: they went up 8 percent on average.

Homeowners will learn the value of their property as assessments are being mailed out.

And Detroit is getting a better grade from Standard and Poors as well as it received a higher credit rating.

"Wall Street is saying Detroit’s credit rating is even better than it was a year ago," Duggan said.