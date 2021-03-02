Detroit expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to manufacturing workers

Detroit is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to manufacturing workers, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday.

This expansion includes manufacturing workers who live in Detroit but work in another city and those who live outside of Detroit but work in the city.

This expansion will allow workers at many plants, including Stellantis-FCA’s Jefferson North Assembly Plant, the Mack Avenue Assembly plant, Ford supplier Flex-N-Gate and FCA supplier Dakkota to receive the vaccine.

All employees at Jefferson North Assembly and Mack Jeep plants will be vaccinated on-site in a partnership between Stellantis and Ascension Health. These employees will be contacted to schedule their appointments.

"Manufacturing requires large numbers of employees to work in relatively close proximity to each other day after day, so we felt it was important to prioritize them as a group to protect them, the public and our economy," Duggan said.

Eligible manufacturing employees can schedule their appointments at the TCF Center by calling 313-230-0505. Employees will need to show proof of employment, such as a pay stub or company ID, when they arrive for their appointment.

Duggan also announced an expansion of the Senior Saturdays vaccination program, which allows those 65 and older and those 60 and older with chronic health conditions to get vaccinated.

Senior Saturdays information:

1. New -- Greater Emmanuel COGIC at 19190 Schaefer, 3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27

2. New -- New Providence Baptist at 18211 Plymouth, 3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27

3. Grace Community Church at 21001 Moross Road. 3/6, 3/13 and 3/20

4. Kemeny Recreation Center at 2260 S. Fort Street. 3/6, 3/13 and 3/20

5. Fellowship Chapel at 7707 W. Outer Drive. 3/6 (second doses begin 3/13)

6. Second Ebenezer Church at 14601 Dequindre. 3/6 (second doses begin 3/13)



In addition to the vaccine expansions, Chief Public Health Director Denise Fair announced that the city’s vaccination dashboard has been expanded to include the race of those receiving vaccinations at the TCF Center and through Health Department Outreach programs.

As of Tuesday, nearly 82% of Detroit residents that have been vaccinated are African American, while 15% are white and 3% identified as other races. About 70% of those who have been vaccinated have voluntarily provided their race.

According to Fair, the race date aligns closely with census data, which means Black Detroiters are being vaccinated at a rate equal to their percentage of the overall population in the city.

"This shows that our strategies have been working and that black and brown Detroiters have equitable access to the vaccine," Fair said. "That is something we are very proud of."

As of Monday, the city has administered 90,169 doses of vaccines and there are nearly 53,000 future doses scheduled.

All people vaccinated through doses received by the city, including grocery workers, first responders, health care providers, teachers and other front line workers in Detroit, regardless of residency, 63% are black, 31% are white and 6% are other races.