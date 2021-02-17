Detroit expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people over 60 with chronic conditions

After Monday's snow forced the city to postpone Tuesday's COVID-19 vaccines, Detroit is back at it and expanding access to include more people.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan held a press conference Wednesday after Tuesday's appointments were all postponed to Saturday.

COVID-19 VACCINES RESUME

As the city adds more people to the list of those eligible, it's also resuming vaccines after 8 inches of snow was dumped on the city.

Mayor Duggan said private contractors, along with city officials, worked 12-hour shifts to clear the city's "main" streets. Residential ones were not as consistent but Duggan said they'll get it done.

"We don't care whether you have the most beautiful block in the city or there's only three occupied houses on your block, we are going to come and clean your neighborhood street," he said.

So far, 85% of the streets were clear. That's not complete, yet, and Contractors that didn't get the job done will pay, so says Detroit Public Works Director Ron Brundidge.

"(We will) determine whether or not some of the penalty clauses that are in the contracts are going to be assessed," Brundidge said.

If you still have snow on your street, the mayor says to use the city app and let them know.

EXPANDING COVID-19 ACCESS

Duggan also announced the expansion of access to the vaccine to allow people who are 60 or old with chronic medical conditions to get the vaccine at the TCF Center.

"It can be cancer, it can be diabetes, it can be COPD, it can be Alzheimer's - which makes it very difficult to wear a mask - or any of these types of diseases," said Duggan.

He also said that Detroit is getting 15,000 doses a week and the mayor asked President Joe Biden to push it to 25,000.

"By April we can have everybody in the city who wants to be vaccinated as high risk of dying from COVID, we have a very real chance," said Duggan.

To make an appointment at the TCF Center, call 313- 230-0505. You must be able to prove your medical condition in some manner.