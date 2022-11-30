Detroit Family Dollar employee shot during robbery

article

A Family Dollar employee was shot during a robbery Tuesday in Detroit.

According to police, two suspects walked into the store in the 2200 block of W. Davison around 6 p.m. and demanded money from a 23-year-old employee. He complied.

The suspects then demanded that he give them money from one of the cash registers. When the victim explained that he couldn't access the register, he was shot by one of the suspects. He is listed as stable.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money,

Suspect one is described as a male weighing 140-170 pounds and standing 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black ski mask with white designs, all-black clothing, and a black backpack. He was armed.

Suspect two is described as a male wearing all-black clothing. He was also armed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.