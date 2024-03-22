Detroit family furious with plea deal of 11-year-old's killer

Nearly two years after the killing of 11-year-old Saniyah Pugh, her family does not think justice is being served accordingly.

On June 4, 2022, Pugh was playing with a family member inside her grandmother's Detroit home when she was hit by a bullet fired outside the house.

"She had been dropped off by her mother that night, and less than 30 minutes of being in my home, we had lost her due to neighbors behind us shooting at a wooden fence – target practice," said Lawanda Melton, Pugh's grandmother.

Melton has since relocated her family from that house.

"It’s been hard. Very," Melton said. "It’s all been such a struggle, especially her mother who is trying to cope without her daughter – her only child."

William Dickerson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felony firearm in the fatal shooting of the 11-year-old. Dickerson is set to be sentenced on March 27.

Under a sentencing agreement, Dickerson could receive five to 15 years in prison; he will then serve an additional two years for the felony firearm charge.

The family does not think the convicted killer will receive enough of a punishment.

Related article

"The system appears to work for anything outside of murder," Melton said. "We were told 37 to 50 (years), and that it wasn’t going to be changed." no fact no matter or anything or he’s going to take it trial

The family faults a plea deal for the injustice.

"In a few years, we’ll see this man walking the streets," Melton said.

For 2 reached out to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, for comment. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney and Director of Communications Maria Miller sent the following:

"We feel great compassion for (the victim's family) and understand that they disagree with the plea in this case. It is important to recognize that our prosecutors looked at all the facts and evidence in the case and determined that this plea agreement to Involuntary Manslaughter and Felony Firearm was an appropriate resolution looking at all the facts and evidence in the case."

The family emphasized that the current sentencing agreement does not represent justice for a child robbed of her life.

"I just want justice for Saniyah and every other family that goes through this type of trauma – to have justice, real justice," Melton said.