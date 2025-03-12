Detroit family members potentially face charges after children were found dead

The Brief A warrant request has been filed by Detroit Police in the case of two children who died in the parking garage of a casino. Police submitted the warrant request – which is not a filing of charges – to the prosecutor's office. The Wayne County Prosecutor will ultimately make the decision on charges.



Since February, Detroit police have been investigating to figure out what led to the death of 2-year-old Amillah Currie and her brother, 9-year-old Darnell Currie, and their findings are now with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

What they're saying:

Last week, the theory was that the two kids froze to death, but an autopsy revealed the cause of death as carbon monoxide poisoning. The sequence of events that led to the children's deaths has not been revealed, nor where the children were exposed to carbon monoxide.

"Everyone who knows me knows that I worship the ground those kids walk on," Williams told Fox 2 back in February.

Both children were in T-shirts, and the toddler was in a diaper—the older boy was covered in lice, and the 2-year-old had rotted teeth.

Both Williams and her mom, Yevette Goodman, have been questioned by Detroit police. No arrests were made.

The backstory:

On Monday, Feb. 10, Williams and her family, who were experiencing homelessness, were inside their van at Detroit's Greektown Casino. Inside were her five children.

Williams first discovered one of her kids was not breathing that morning.

The van had run out of gas and turned off sometime in the night, leading to lethal temperatures inside the vehicle and the mom's tragic discovery. As a family member transported the child to the hospital, they got a phone call that another kid was also not breathing.

