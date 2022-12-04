Detroit police seek suspect who robbed person at drive-up ATM

article

Detroit police are searching for a suspect who robbed a person on the city's west side.

The robbery happened at a drive-up ATM in the area of 7 Mile and Wyoming.

Photos released by Detroit police show the suspect approaching and holding the victim at gunpoint.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, 18-20 years of age, and driving a blue Kia Optima with a defective headlight.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Officer Langford 313-596-1240 or call 1-800-SPEAK UP.

