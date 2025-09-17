Detroit family targeted by firebombing in escalating series of attacks

The Brief A Detroit household is looking for answers and hopefully an arrest after their car was lit on fire early Wednesday morning. The family believes it could be tied to their son's previous relationship because this is not the first instance of vandalism at the home. It happened on the city's west side.



A Detroit family is shaken up after multiple instances of vandalism at their home on the city's west side escalated to a firebombing early Wednesday morning.

The homeowner said her son's car was the target, which was caught on security footage overlooking the driveway. Around 3:30 a.m., it showed figures walking around the car before pouring gasoline on the hood and lighting it on fire.

The latest:

Early Wednesday morning in the 20100 block of Basil Street, police and fire crews were dispatched to a home after a car was intentionally lit on fire.

The 2012 Malibu had just been returned from the mechanic after someone had poured sugar into the gas tank. It's the latest in a series of escalating attacks on the vehicle.

"It was engulfed in flames. We were trying to keep it down. We were putting water on it so it wouldn't catch fully engulfed in fire," said Charleta McInnis, the homeowner.

Family could be seen pouring water on the fire to put out the flames. The burned-out vehicle is still sitting on the driveway of the home. Family believe the instances could be tied to a previous relationship the son was in.

What's next:

The police department was first called to the house, followed by the fire department.

McInnis hopes they'll track down the culprits and put a stop to the attacks.

"I just want my DPD and my arson investigators and DFD to come and do their job. I want this young lady picked up. I gave you video footage, we just need you to do your job," she said.