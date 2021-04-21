Detroit father charged after 7-year-old hit by gunfire meant for mother

article

A Detroit man is facing charges after his 7-year-old daughter was hit by crossfire when he shot at the girl's mother last week.

Charles Feiler, 50, is accused of firing a rifle at the 25-year-old mother of his child in the 9800 block of Appoline Street on April 14.

The gunfire struck the 7-year-old girl in the back. She was treated at a hospital.

Feiler then allegedly barricaded himself inside his home around 11:20 p.m. and stayed there for several hours before surrendering.

He is charged with five counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of second-degree child abuse, one count of felon in possession of a weapon, five counts of felonious assault, and 17 counts of felony firearm.