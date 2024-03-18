Detroit father charged with murder, abuse of 9-month-old daughter

article

A Detroit father was charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in connection to the death of his 9-month-old daughter.

Charles Evans, 24, allegedly fatally assaulted his baby, Kinsley Evans, on June 26, 2023, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The incident took place in the 12200 block of Schaefer Highway in Detroit.

"Medics arrived on the scene and transported Kinsley to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased," according to the release.

After Kinsley's death last year, a supervisor within the state health department's Child Protective Services agency was placed on administrative leave until an investigation into how the case was handled was completed.

Kinsley had been in the care of her father since Memorial Day, according to family members. His visit was only supposed to be a couple of hours. But when the family went to retrieve her, they were rebuked.

The child's relatives said they tried to regain custody of her for weeks before her murder, begging the state to listen to their concerns regarding her well-being.

An investigation conducted by the Detroit Police Department led to the arrest of Evans on March 16. He was arraigned on March 17.

"Baby Kinsley lived a very short life of pain. The alleged facts are unbelievably tragic in this case. The injuries inflicted on this nine-month-old baby are too numerous to fathom," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in the release.

A probable cause conference will take place on March 27, while a preliminary examination will be held on April 3.