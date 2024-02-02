Detroit father mauled by dogs dies after 4 days on life support

article

A Detroit father of six died Friday evening after being mauled by a group of dogs earlier in the week.

Harold Phillips had been on life support since three dogs attacked him on the night of Monday, Jan. 29.

"The dogs bit his groin, his head, his back, his legs – they mauled him," his wife, Shauntaye Phillips, told FOX 2 a day after the attack.

After the incident, Shauntaye created a GoFundMe campaign for her husband's hospital bills and to prepare for the worst – a funeral. She has been posting daily updates under the fundraiser to keep those who have donated in the loop.

Doctors had to amputate Harold's arm on Thursday, according to the family. While they had hope, Harold's condition did not improve and his organs began shutting down.

"It's with my deepest regret to inform you that Harold has passed away this evening," Shauntaye posted to the GoFundMe. "I appreciate every prayer donation and message. (T)hank you all for the love and care you've shown my husband. (M)y children and I are forever greatful."

Harold was returning home from a trip to the mall on Monday, where he had bought new clothes for an upcoming job interview. He was in the area of Chicago and Longacre on Detroit’s west side when the dogs got out of a backyard and attacked him.

The dogs were taken by Detroit Animal Care and Control; their owner was cited for several ordinance violations. It is still unclear if he will be criminally charged.

Five of Harold's children are under the age of 18; they are 8,11,12,13, and 17 years old.

As of Friday, over $30,000 has been donated to the family. Those who would like to contribute to the GoFundMe can do so here.