Detroit felon gets 8 years in prison for targeting girlfriend in drive-by shootings

A Detroit man with previous weapons and domestic violence convictions was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday in connection with drive-by shootings targeting his girlfriend.

Jason Foley, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to authorities, Foley fired more than 30 rounds from a rifle at a home where his girlfriend, two children, and other adults were on Aug. 4, 2021.

On Oct. 9, 2021, he shot at another home with a handgun, authorities said.

Warren police recovered the guns used in these shootings in Foley's vehicle on Oct. 24 of that year.

Foley's previous convictions include domestic violence, carrying concealed weapons, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.

"This defendant used firearms and a hail of bullets to terrorize a neighborhood and numerous citizens, including two small children," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "This case is an example of our focused approached to removing the drivers of violence from our community to make it safe."