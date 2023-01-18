Detroit fire and police pension board sues WWE • Zion Foster's mom livid • Electric vehicles and the gas tax

The City of Detroit's police and fire retirement system is suing Vince McMahon, the chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment.

The pension board for the city's police and fire has about $2.8 billion in its fund, however, $100,000 of that is invested in the WWE - making it a shareholder. Some members of it are upset that McMahon - who faced allegations of sexual assault - has gotten his position back as company chairman.

"What I want Vince McMahon to do, is for Vince McMahon to leave the company," said Councilman Coleman Young, who sits on the pension board.

Young is an ex officio member of the police and fire retirement board for the city of Detroit. And yes, part of the investments for the pension funds of Detroit's police officers and firefighters- is invested in the WWE.

"Is this wrestling a good investment for the Detroit police and fire pension?"

"Absolutely," Young said. "It's one of the great American companies. I think the problem is the behavior of Vince McMahon."

In a 33-page class-action complaint filed against Vince McMahon and WWE, Detroit's pension board alleges that the 77-year-old McMahon, who has owned 81% of WWE since 1982, left the company in July of last year after he allegedly paid $12 million in secret settlements to accusers dating back to 2006.

But the complaint alleges that McMahon used his controlling shareholder interest to fire three board members, change the bylaws, and put himself back in charge.

"I personally think that any time you hear the words sexual assault and rape, you need to stop what you're doing and disassociate yourself from that person in your company," Young said. "And now he's trying to sell the company, illegally I believe, to the Saudis one, but also to the Khans who also own AEW, a competitor to WWE in terms of wrestling."

Young is referencing to Tony Khan, whose family owns -Flex-N-Gate auto parts and the Jacksonville Jaguars football team. And some wrestling fans are not happy with all this litigation.

"Whether it be The Rock or Triple H, I'm a gigantic fan," Young said, "(Chris) Jericho, Daniel Bryan, I am a huge wrestling fan. It's breaking my heart here to see this."

In a statement from the Police and Fire Retirement System board, they said, "It is not the money, it is the principal of fiduciary responsibility.":

FOX 2 is still waiting for a response from the WWE or Vince McMahon.

Mother of Zion Foster blasts prison release of man who dumped teen's body

The past year has been agony for the family of Zion Foster. It was this time last year - authorities were searching for the missing 17-year-old. Now the person who was spending time behind bars in connection to her disappearance is once again a free man.

Jaylin Brazier was admitted into a special boot camp program which allowed for an early release to those who successfully complete it.

Ciera Milton, Zion's mother, is still reeling over the release of Jaylin Brazier likely the last person to see her daughter alive. Brazier was released from prison Tuesday – nine months after he was sentenced for lying to investigators about Zion Foster’s disappearance.

Brazier admitted to putting Foster's body in a dumpster and claimed she stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana. He originally lied to police about her disappearance and was sentenced to up to four years in prison. "Why is this man free?" said Milton. "What? (Like) 'I can admit to this and still be let free.'"

Group wants EV owners to make up for lost gas tax revenues

While owners of gas-driven vehicles are paying the state gas tax at the pump, electric vehicle drivers are not paying it when they pump more electricity into their cars. A coalition of road-building interest groups want those EV owners to pay their fair share otherwise the state will continue to lose road repair dollars.

"A typical vehicle driver pays over $400 a year in road taxes." said Patrick Anderson, who worked on a study looking at lost revenue. "If you look at the EV drivers, we are using more common ones, they pay just 70 to 80 percent. That is a gap of over $300."

State lawmakers have already imposed a higher registration fee on EVs, but the coalition wants that to be increased. They also want a pilot program whereby EV owners pay a fee, based on the miles they drive - the VMT fee. And they would have to register their vehicle miles with the Secretary of State's Office each year on the so-called honor system.

The Michigan County Road Association argues the state is losing $50 million a year in part, to EVs on the road. And that number could reach $95 million over the years. A spokeswoman for thea association that adds up to about 840 mile of lost resurfacing.

Michigan schools to hire 195 school resource officers

Michigan schools will receive a total of $25 million to help fund the hiring of school resource officers at 195 districts for the next three years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the additional funding this week as the legislature kicks off the new year.

Schools without a resource officer received priority for the funding. The money is coming from the Michigan State Police, which says the funds can be allocated for salaries, benefits, and training resource officers.

A 50% match was required to apply for the money. MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper said the money is particularly significant because it prioritizes smaller schools in remote areas where a police response may take longer.

The same bill that appropriated the money also sent $10 million to Oxford Community Schools to help them recover from the mass shooting in November 2021.

Ben Johnson to return to Lions as Offensive Coordinator

The Lions’ offseason got off to a great start Tuesday night when Ben Johnson informed the team that he would return next year as the team’s Offensive Coordinator.

NFL Network was the first to report, and Fox2 has confirmed, that he had withdrawn his name as a candidate for multiple NFL Head Coaching vacancies.

Johnson had been described by CBS Sports as the leading candidate to become the Head Coach of the Carolina Panthers and was scheduled to interview again with the team tomorrow. Johnson had previously also interviewed with the Colts and Texans.

Johnson returning is a big boost to an offense that was fifth in the league in scoring this past season. His play calling and leadership also helped Jared Goff tie a franchise record with a 99.3 passer rating.

Daily Forecast

Another not-so-cold day is upon us in Metro Detroit with temperatures expected in the 40s for much of Wednesday and Thursday. There is a chance of some rain overnight and tomorrow, but it won't be anything inclement.

Scientists divert lightning strikes using lasers

A group of scientists said they were able to guide lightning bolts using laser technology for the first time.

In new work published in the journal Nature Photonics, international researchers said Monday that laster-induced filaments, formed in the sky using short and intense laser pulses, can guide lightning discharges across "considerable distances."

The authors said that they believe their experiment would lead to progress in lightning protection and lightning physics.

The demonstration was conducted on Säntis mountain in Switzerland during the summer of 2021.