Detroit fire chief crashed department vehicle while under influence of alcohol, sources confirm

A Detroit fire chief is under investigation for driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed a department vehicle early Monday morning, according to multiple sources.

A Detroit Fire Department vehicle with the decal "Chief 5" on a back window.

Two sources separately confirmed the news with FOX 2 after images appeared showing a vehicle hanging over the Lodge Freeway.

According to the sources, the driver is a chief in the Detroit Fire Department and was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed.

Crews had made unsuccessful attempts earlier in the morning to contact the chief by radio, sources say. Eventually, the employee responded and while en route got into a crash.

It's not clear where the DFD chief was traveling but the crash happened near Milwaukee Avenue.

Detroit Fire Department did not immediately release a statement. However, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said the battalion chief is being investigated. The driver lost control and had an accident, he said.

Images after the incident show a Detroit Fire Department SUV with the decal "Chief 5" on the back right window that had driven through wired fencing over the highway.

The SUV's front tires could be seen hanging over the barrier separating the road from a hill.

The vehicle was photographed with its tires hanging over the Lodge Freeway after it had crashed through wire fencing.

Police had shut down multiple lanes while they assessed the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back later with FOX 2 for more details.