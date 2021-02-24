Detroit firefighters under investigation for alleged drunk driving rig crash after party

Several members of the Detroit Fire Department are under investigation for throwing a drunken party while firefighters were on duty, resulting in a hit parked car by a firefighter allegedly driving drunk in a rig.

FOX 2's Taryn Asher learned it happened Sunday night at Engine 50 on Houston Whittier in Detroit. It was supposed to be a dinner, celebrating two promotions and retirement. We are told Detroit after firefighters who were at the party responded to a medical run when they arrived.

The firefighter behind the wheel hit a parked car, damaging the vehicle and the fire rig. When police responded were told they checked the firefighter's blood alcohol level, sources say the young firefighter was legally drunk. He blew a 0.108.

FOX 2 spoke to the Detroit fire commissioner who was not happy about this. Eric Jones said there is an internal investigation into the incident. We have learned there was a battalion chief and senior chief at the time.

Advertisement

Jones says it could have been much worse with the accused drunk firefighter.

"The fact that this person consumed alcohol is something that he knew was expressly forbidden in rules and regulations," he said. "We are going to hold him accountable and anyone who witnessed him consuming alcohol, anyone who participated in supplying alcohol, anyone who looked the other way. We are going to follow wherever the evidence leads us."

For more on this story, Taryn Asher will have the complete report including what the firefighters' union is saying, tonight at 10 and 11.