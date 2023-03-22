Detroit Fire Department hiring 50 new firefighters: how to apply

The Detroit Fire Department is looking for a few dozen good men and women to fill its ranks to change lives in the Motor City.

On Wednesday, the DFD announced it's seeking to hire 50 firefighters as they expand the historic fire department which currently has 1,200 members.

These new hires will be EMTs, paramedics, and firefighters and pay starts at $39,390 per year with an average range of $70,000 after four years.

Other benefits include insurance, life insurance, paid sick time, vacation leave, and the chance to join the retirement system after 25 years of service.

To apply, you have to pass a physical before the interview and a Computerized Based Test before you can go on to the interview stage.

To apply, check out the city of Detroit's page here.