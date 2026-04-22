Detroit fire hydrants are getting stripped of brass by thieves, leaving them non-working

The Brief Fire hydrants are being vandalized across Detroit, being stripped of the brass inside by thieves. The brass is being sold as scrap, while hydrants are left inoperable.



Brass is being stripped from fire hydrants across Detroit, leaving officials livid and the hydrants inoperable.

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City leaders are calling it unacceptable. On Wednesday, Detroit Fire Department members displayed a vandalized hydrant where thieves removed the brass stem inside.



The theft made the hydrant non-working, that puts many at risk, said Chuck Sims, executive fire commissioner, DFD.

"It’s not only a theft to the fire hydrant, but it’s a theft to our citizens, our residents, or firefighters and public safety in general," said Sims. "Totally unacceptable. Fire hydrants are an important part of our infrastructure and no matter how fast we get to a fire, if we don’t have an operable fire hydrant, it takes seconds and even minutes away from us - maybe saving lives."

"The problem is whoever is doing this is doing multiple hydrants in a row," said Sam Smalley, DWSD deputy director. "So when DFD shows up, they’re not going to have a hydrant within 600 or 900 feet which puts peoples' lives at risk."

"Our men and women are responding immediately," said DPD Cmdr. Dietrich Lever. "In fact, some of the hydrants that were vandalized yesterday have already been fixed.

"We are collaborating with fire department and talked to neighboring precincts as well as organized crime. We look forward to bringing this to a quick resolution."

FOX 2: "What type of penalties should they face?"

"I don’t know exactly but I can tell them is to go get a job," said resident Corey Fenderson. "Figure out some sense of income, don’t tear up your neighborhood.

Officials say they will also go to scrap yards to let owners know this material belongs to Detroit Fire and if anyone caught buying it will be in trouble with the law.