Detroit firefighter concerned for safety after airbags failed in recent rig crash

Last week a Detroit Fire truck crashed after being hit by a car while responding to a call. Three firefighters were sent to the hospital and now a firefighter is speaking up, concerned for the safety of the city's fire rigs.

The crash happened at Fort Street and Springwells on the city's southwest side. FOX 2 has learned that the airbags inside the truck did not deploy.

"I don’t think any of us would have ever considered the fact that we’re in a horrific accident such as this one that we wouldn’t have the protection of an airbag," said a firefighter.

But it turns out that was the case when a fire truck and a pick-up crashed in southwest Detroit last Thursday.

Neither the front or side curtain airbags deployed in during the collision that sent three firefighters and a civilian to the hospital.

FOX 2 spoke with a concerned firefighter who asked that we not disclose his identity. He says that the crash has many firefighters across the city on edge.

"We trust that when these things are bought, that our safety is a priority - but apparently it’s not," he said.

The fire truck in question is a 2015 model, one of the newer vehicles in the fire department’s fleet.

The firefighters suffered bumps, bruises, muscle pain and facial cuts. The Detroit Fire Department says everyone involved in the crash has been treated and released.

Dave Fornell, the deputy fire commissioner, says that up until last week, there’s never been an issue with airbags. According to their preliminary investigation, the airbags did not deploy in Thursday's crash because this pick-up truck hit the fire rig above the bumper where the airbag sensors are located.

"The bumper was ripped off. so if that doesn’t trip a sensor," the firefighter said. "And I’m no auto expert, but if that doesn’t trip a sensor you tell me what would."

The rig was responding to a fire call that turned out to be a false alarm. Between that and the non-life-threatening injuries, firefighters told FOX 2 that everyone involved in the crash caught a break.

"Changes need to be made," the firefighter said. "Things need to be ... the people who are put in the positions to make decisions, something has to change to put our safety first."

The fire department says the manufacturer’s investigator will be here this week to look at the truck. Detroit police says the crash is still under investigation.

