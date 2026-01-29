Detroit firefighter injured while battling vacant house fire

The Brief A Detroit firefighter suffered a minor leg injury while battling a large vacant house fire on Thursday. It happened on Patton near Schoolcraft.



A Detroit firefighter is receiving care after suffering a leg injury on the job early Thursday.

The firefighter was part of a crew battling a vacant house fire on Patton Street just off of Schoolcraft before 6 a.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the house as crews worked to extinguish the large blaze.

Fire officials described the leg injury as minor, and said that he did not suffer any other injuries, such as smoke inhalation or burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.