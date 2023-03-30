Detroit firefighters battles blaze on city's west side

article

Detroit firefighters battled a massive blaze at an apartment complex on the city's west side.

The fire could be seen for miles Thursday morning. The structure is three stories and was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The fire was reported near Nardin Park and Burlingame Street. The apartment complex is vacant, according to reports.

The blaze was mostly put out by 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

It's unclear what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.