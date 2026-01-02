Detroit freeway shooting on I-75 on New Year's Eve closes highway

The Brief State police are investigating a freeway shooting in Detroit that happened late Dec. 31. A motorist told law enforcement a shooter struck his car twice, firing shots from a Dodge SUV. The shooting happened near Grand River in the southbound lanes of I-75



A shooting on a highway in Detroit is being investigated by Michigan State Police after a vehicle was found with two bullet holes.

The shooting happened around 9: 30 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to state police, who posted about the investigation on social media.

According to the post, the Detroit Regional Communications Center got reports of a possible shooting on I-75 around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

When state troopers arrived, they found a vehicle with damage to the rear driver-side door.

The driver told police the shooting happened near Grand River on the southbound lanes of I-75.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored Dodge SUV.

Police closed the freeway for the investigation to canvass the scene.

"This investigation is ongoing," first lieutenant Mike Shaw said. "Currently troopers are gathering evidence, trying to find a motive to the shooting and reviewing video in the area of the shooting. Anyone who witnessed this shooting or has information is asked to call state police at 855.MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP."