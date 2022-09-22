Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can

article

A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.

According to police, the Detroit Sanitation Department employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis.

Police said the body was severely decomposed.

An investigation is ongoing.