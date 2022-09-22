Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.
According to police, the Detroit Sanitation Department employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis.
Read Next: Irate man carrying baby tries to steal Detroit police cruiser
Police said the body was severely decomposed.
An investigation is ongoing.