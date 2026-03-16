Detroit gas price averages spike 9 cents in a week amid war in Iran, according to GasBuddy data

The Brief Gas prices continue to rise in Michigan and around the country. Data from GasBuddy shows that drivers in Metro Detroit are now paying an average of $3.61 per gallon. This is up 9.3 cents from last week.



As tensions continue in the Middle East, Michiganders continue to feel it at the pump.

According to data from GasBuddy, gas price averages in Detroit have increased 9.3 cents from last week.

Drivers in Metro Detroit are now paying an average of $3.61 per gallon, which is 65.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and is 59.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Data from the app that tracks gas prices showed that the cheapest gas in the Detroit area was $2.81 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.24 per gallon.

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Big picture view:

Though Detroit is following a nationwide trend, gas price averages are still slightly lower than nationally.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for gas nationally is $3.68, up 23.2 cents per gallon from last week. This is 80 cents higher than a month ago, and 66.1 cents higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Detroit and the national average going back five years:

March 16, 2025: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.02/g)

March 16, 2024: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

March 16, 2023: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

March 16, 2022: $4.21/g (U.S. Average: $4.29/g)

March 16, 2021: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

Diesel prices have also gone up nationally, with them up to $4.95 a gallon, an increase of 34 cents from last week's price.

Dig deeper:

The war in Iran has pushed gas prices up steadily in recent weeks.

"Consumers continue to feel the sting of rising oil, gasoline, and diesel costs as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain elevated, pushing gasoline prices to their highest levels in years while diesel could soon approach the $5-per-gallon mark nationally," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Until we see a meaningful resumption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, upward pressure on fuel prices is likely to persist. At the same time, seasonal forces are beginning to intensify as several regions complete the transition to summer gasoline, creating a double headwind that could continue driving pump prices higher in the weeks ahead."

President Donald Trump is now calling on other nations to send warships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.