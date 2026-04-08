Detroit gas giveaway: Vehicles line up for hours for free gas on city's west side

The Brief An Amoco gas station at Six Mile and Schaefer in Detroit is giving away free gas Wednesday morning. The owner said he intends to help 200-250 people. Each driver will get around $20 of free gas.



A free gas giveaway on Detroit's west side has the road packed with drivers waiting to put some fuel in their tanks.

Big Moe, the owner of an Amoco station on Six Mile and Schaefer, said when he got to work around 3 a.m., there were already vehicles lining up for the giveaway, which started at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Moe does a free gas giveaway every year, but with prices nearing $4 a gallon in Metro Detroit this year, he feels it's more important than ever to help people who are struggling with rising costs.

"I'm trying to help people, put some smile on some faces," he said.

Moe said each driver would get about $20 of free gas. He said 200-250 drivers would be helped.

As the pumps opened, more than 100 people were already in line.