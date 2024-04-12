Detroit gas station owner faces federal charges after massive fentanyl bust

article

A Detroit gas station owner was charged this week with numerous federal charges after more than 90 pounds of fentanyl were found at his stash house, authorities said.

Barry Willis, 55, is charged with possession of over 400 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

"This case represents the largest law enforcement seizure of fentanyl in the state of Michigan to date. We are incredibly proud of our law enforcement partners who conducted this investigation and recovered these deadly substances before they could harm members of our community," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.

Last September, a Livonia police officer stopped a driver and discovered drugs in their vehicle. Through an investigation, officers then learned that Willis who the driver referred to as "Blue," allegedly sold heroin. The person who gave police that information said Willis owned a gas station with a car wash on Livernois in Detroit.

Authorities were able to locate the gas station near W. Grand and identify Willis. The person who provided police with the information confirmed to police that Willis was the person they had purchased heroin from on multiple occasions.

This information led to investigators conducting surveillance while the witness bought heroin from Willis twice. Police also began surveillance on Willis, and on March 28, they searched his home on Dorchester Court in Clinton Township.

During that search, authorities allegedly found more than $130,000 in cash, watches, a gold chain, and a handgun.

That same day, investigators searched a home they believed to be Willis's stash house on Littlefield in Detroit. During that search, they found more than 90 pounds of fentanyl - enough to kill more than 20 million people, more than 6 pounds of cocaine, a pill press, drug packaging materials, scales, a handgun, and $18,000 in cash. Police said that fentanyl has a street value of about $4.5 million.

"This amount of fentanyl has the potential to provide nearly two deadly doses to every man, woman and child living in the state of Michigan. We will continue to work with our partners to pursue anyone pushing poisons into our communities and bring them to justice," said Special Agent in Charge Orville Greene.

The gas station was also searched and resulted in the seizure of a handgun and more than $3,000 in cash.