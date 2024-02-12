Detroit gas station thieves wanted for stealing $100+ worth of items

article

Detroit police are looking for suspects who stole more than $100 worth of merchandise from a gas station.

The suspects went into the Marathon at 3199 Gratiot around noon Feb. 1 and left with numerous stolen items. They were last seen leaving in an orange Dodge Journey with license plate number DE98960.

(Photo: Detroit Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.