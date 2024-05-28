Detroit Grand Prix road closures start today

Road closures start Tuesday for this weekend's Grand Prix in Downtown Detroit.

The closures come as the streets are turned into a 1.645-mile street circuit.

Though the tunnel to Windsor will remain open during the racing event, drivers are urged to give themselves extra time if they need to travel to Canada. The tunnel will only be accessible from I-375, not Jefferson Avenue or the Lodge freeway.

Drivers using the tunnel between May 28 and June 5 must display a dashboard placard provided by the tunnel’s operators. Placards are available at the Windsor and Detroit toll plazas or can be downloaded and printed from the tunnel’s website.

Roads closing on May 28 (reopening June 5)

Atwater from Riopelle to Hart Plaza

Bates from Jefferson to Atwater

EB Jefferson from M-10 to Rivard

WB Jefferson from Rivard to Washington Blvd.

Woodward from State to Jefferson

Cadillac Square west of Bates

Campus Martius

Roads closing on May 29 (reopening June 3)

Renaissance Drive West

Franklin between Rivard and St. Antoine

Rivard between Jefferson and Atwater

Antoine between Jefferson and Atwater

The Detroit Grand Prix starts Friday, May 31 and ends Sunday, June 2.