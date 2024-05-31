Detroit Grand Prix roars through downtown on day one

It's time to put the pedal to the metal in the motor city as the 2024 Grand Prix speeds into Detroit.



For the second straight year, the race will head through the streets of downtown Detroit, giving spectators a great view of the action. Motorsports fans are coming from other parts of the state and even the world, to check out the race, and the city.

The engines roared through downtown Detroit as day one - Free Prix Day was underway. And for Hari Brasand and his son Bihaan, it’s their first Grand Prix.

"So far it's amazing, actually," Hari said.

FOX 2: "What do you think about those cars?"

"Yes, he likes it (nodding at little Bihaan),'" Hari said as Bihaan broke into a smile.

Draiden Artal and his family are from Ontario — and travel to Detroit every year to see the races.

"I think it’s really cool. and the cars are really fast and that’s what I like about it," he said.

Draiden says this year — is already way better than 2023’s Grand Prix — why? The weather.

"It’s not as hot, last year it was super hot," he said.

"I think it’s awesome," said Juliana Benitas.

She, her little brother Nico, and her mom Nicole — came from Midland to meet their favorite drivers and get autographs.

"It’s now a tradition," said mom Nicole Benitas. "We’re going to be here every year. Last year they got to meet a lot of the drivers and having this experience of meeting them is great."

And then, there’s the Swedish fans.

"We really love Detroit," said Rogan, from Sweden.

FOX 2: "You like to travel out here?"

"Yes, we follow Marcus Ericcson," he said.

Rogan's brother is rocking his Swedish flag outfit — and they even brought their national flag that Ericcson signs at every event.

FOX 2: "Do the Swedes, you guys, love racing?"

"Yes racing is life," Rogan said.



