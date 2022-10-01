Detroit Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally kicks off this weekend

The Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally kicks off at the Dequindre Cut Greenway in Detroit this weekend.

It will be held on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

MORE: Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Enjoy fall fun for the whole family while trying food from one of the more than 50 food trucks. Activities include live music, trick-or-treating, inflatables, free pumpkins, a petting zoo, and more.

Admission is $5. Children younger than 3, people older than 65, military members, and veterans are free.

The Dequindre Cut is between Orleans Street and St. Aubin Street and runs from Mack Avenue to Atwater Street.

Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally debuted last fall and drew more than 50,000 people over two days.

For a list of food trucks or to learn more, click HERE