Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

With October comes Halloween events. The haunted garage sale returns, while several fall fests are happening.

The Great Fall Festival

Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Maybury Farm in Northville

This fest includes live music, demonstrations, food trucks, animals, a pumpkin patch, games, face painting, a wagon ride, a corn maze, and more.

Tickets are $10 per person for the event and all activities except for the wagon ride and corn maze – a $16 ticket includes everything. Children under 2 are free.

Buy tickets here.

Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally

Oct. 1-2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dequindre Cut Greenway in Detroit

Enjoy fall fun for the whole family while trying food from one of the more than 50 food trucks.

Activities include live music, trick-or-treating, inflatables, free pumpkins, and more.

Admission is $5. Children younger than 3, people older than 65, military members, and veterans are free.

Learn more.

Haunted garage sale

Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn

Add to your Halloween collection at the Haunted Garage Sale on Oct. 1 in Dearborn.

Vendors at the sale will have handmade items, as well as new and used decorations, horror memorabilia, and more.

Find more information here.

Boathouse Beer Fest

Saturday, Oct. 1 from 1-6:30 p.m.

Belle Isle near Boathouse

This beer festival is raising money to help restore the Belle Isle Boathouse.

More than 100 beers and 30 cocktails will be available to sample. Try brews while enjoying live music and food truck food.

Remaining tickets range from $50-$75. Buy them here.

Skating with Spooky 2

Sunday, Oct. 2 from 5-8 p.m.

Dixie Skateland in Newport

This spooky skating event includes special guests, prizes, raffles, and a costume contest.

Admission is free for children 8 and younger and $7 for 9 and older. Skate rental is $3.

Buy tickets here.

Plymouth-Canton Bookfest

Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PARC-Plymouth Arts & Recreation Complex in Plymouth

More than 100 vendors will be selling books, including new, used, and rare books. Comics and records will also be for sale.

Admission is free.

Learn more here.