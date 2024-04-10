Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Hollywood-inspired sign installed along I-94 ahead of NFL Draft

Published  April 10, 2024 6:42am EDT
NFL Draft in Detroit
Fairmount Signage Co. is responsible for making the giant letters that spell out Detroit – which are being installed on the city's east side along I-94.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new sign that will welcome NFL Draft visitors to Detroit is now up along I-94.

The 10-foot tall sign inspired by the Hollywood sign was installed next to the freeway near Proctor on Tuesday. The rest of the installation will be completed next week.

"I am over, over the moon excited, and so are the residents," said Eva Torres, the city's District 6 manager. "I'm extremely emotional about it. This really does mean a lot to me personally, because this is the neighborhood I grew up in. To see anything that brings a light into not just Detroit, but to my neighborhood, it’s nice."

The sign was built and installed by Fairmount Sign Co., the same company behind the Fox Theatre marquee. 

Other smaller signs will also be installed around the city, including:

  • I-75 at 8 Mile
  • I-96 at Telegraph
  • I-94 at Moross
  • Southfield at 8 Mile
  • Southfield at Ford 

