Detroit Hollywood-inspired sign installed along I-94 ahead of NFL Draft

A new sign that will welcome NFL Draft visitors to Detroit is now up along I-94.

The 10-foot tall sign inspired by the Hollywood sign was installed next to the freeway near Proctor on Tuesday. The rest of the installation will be completed next week.

"I am over, over the moon excited, and so are the residents," said Eva Torres, the city's District 6 manager. "I'm extremely emotional about it. This really does mean a lot to me personally, because this is the neighborhood I grew up in. To see anything that brings a light into not just Detroit, but to my neighborhood, it’s nice."

The sign was built and installed by Fairmount Sign Co., the same company behind the Fox Theatre marquee.

Other smaller signs will also be installed around the city, including: