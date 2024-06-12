Detroit Horse Power plans urban equestrian center at long-vacant site

article

Detroit Horse Power plans to build the country's largest urban equestrian center later this year after the Detroit Public Schools Community District approved a sale of 14 acres of land.

The nonprofit purchased the land that formerly housed the Paul Robeson School at Fenkell and Linwood after the school board's unanimous approval. Paul Robeson School was demolished in 2012.

Detroit’s Building Safety Engineering and Environmental Department also approved Detroit Horse Power's site plan.

The 26,395-square-foot urban equestrian center will include field trips, summer camps, and after-school programs for local children. It will also have stables to accommodate up to 17 horses, an indoor riding arena, outdoor riding spaces, paddocks for the horses to graze, as well as classrooms and community space. Currently, Detroit Horse Power operates at a facility outside the city.

Detroit Horse Power focuses on social-emotional skills, and serves around 100 children annually through after-school programming and summer camps. Its programs are expected to expand substantially when the new center opens.

"When we set off on this journey to do something so out-of-the-box as include horses in a Detroit neighborhood to serve young people, there was no guarantee that we’d be able to secure an appropriate site in a neighborhood that wanted this to be a part of the community’s future," said Detroit Horse Power founder and executive director David Silver. "To have these major foundational milestones achieved is something we’re very proud of. It’s affirming to have put in a lot of work and be one step closer to the organization’s ultimate vision and providing a future that kids in our community deserve. We’re committed to reaching our long-term goals to deliver great outcomes for Detroit’s youth."

Detroit Horse Power is aiming to break ground on the new development in the fall.