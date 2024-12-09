'Detroit is a safer place': 7 suspects in custody after 5 carjackings, attempted theft at gas station

Detroit police shot and wounded a carjacking suspect after he pointed a rifle at officers while trying to steal a vehicle Saturday night, authorities said.

According to interim Chief Todd Bettison, members of the Commercial Auto Theft Unit were keeping an eye on a group known for carjackings in the area of Outer Drive and Conant. Police said the suspects are believed to be connected to five carjackings that happened within a 48-hour period.

While patrolling, they saw one of the suspects point a gun at the back of the driver of a Dodge Durango at a gas station. After witnessing this, officers got involved. That's when the suspect pointed the gun at officers, who opened fire, hitting the suspect in the arm.

The other suspects ran away, but were caught not far from the scene.

The suspect who was shot was non-fatally wounded, and no police were hurt.

"Less than a mile away, the suspects were apprehended," Bettison said. "As a result of them being off the streets right now, the city of Detroit is a safer place."