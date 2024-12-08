7 carjacking suspects arrested, Detroit Police shoot one who pointed gun at officers

article

Detroit Police have seven suspects in custody who are believed to be involved in five or more carjackings in the last 48 hours.

DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Taskforce had a crew under surveillance at a gas station on Conant and Outer Drive. The suspects pulled up and attempted to carjack a man in a Dodge Durango.

One of the suspects put a gun to the victim's back and ordered him down, according to DPD. The auto theft officers intercepted, and then the suspect pointed the gun at the officers.

The officers feared for their lives and fired multiple shots, striking the suspect in the arm non-fatally, says DPD. All of the suspects fled from the scene.

Police initiated a pursuit and the seven suspects were arrested less than a mile away.

No officers were injured during this incident.

"Great work by the Detroit Police Department," said Interim Police Chief Todd Bettison. "As a result of them being off the streets right now, the City of Detroit is a safer place."

