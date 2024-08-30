Detroit Jazz Fest: Outdoor show canceled due to weather, performances to be streamed online

A threat of severe weather has caused the Detroit Jazz Festival to cancel outdoor performances for Friday night.

The music will go on, but will be shown on the event's website on a live stream due to safety concerns with storm systems likely.

The show returns downtown for Saturday.

Event organizers released this statement:

"Due to the impending severe weather conditions projected to impact Hart Plaza during tonight’s scheduled performances and acting out of an abundance of caution and the safety of our patrons and artists, we have decided to present both concerts, Translinear Light The Music of Alice Coltrane, and Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band as livestreamed only performances from the Gretchen C. Valade Center These presentations will be livestreamed for free on our website www.detroitjazzfest.org without a live audience. All outdoor events are postponed for this evening only. We’ll see everyone here tomorrow at the Detroit Jazz Festival.

"Stay tuned for more information regarding performance times."