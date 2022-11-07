Detroit judge dismisses Karamo lawsuit, calls it 'false flag of election law violations and corruption'

A Detroit judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent the city's absentee ballots from being counted in the 2022 midterm election, calling the lawsuit by Kristina Karamo a "false flag of election law violations and corruption."

In a blistering opinion authored by Judge Timothy Kenny, the chief official said an attorney for Karamo, who is running for secretary of state in Michigan, failed to show "any shred of evidence."

"No exhibits, no testimony from any of the plaintiffs, no evidence…indicates the procedures for the November 9, 2022 election violate Michigan election laws," read an opinion on the lawsuit, which was filed two weeks ago.

The lawsuit filed by the Republican candidate had attempted to overturn election practices in the city of Detroit by claiming the city was corrupt and incapable of counting mail-in ballots. But arguments to "shed light in a dark place" "failed dramatically," the opinion read.

Karamo, who was picked as the Republican candidate for secretary of state during a party nominating contest over the summer, held a press conference on Oct. 31 introducing the lawsuit. In it, she alleged corruption among Detroit's voting systems and argued the city clerk and her employees couldn't be trusted to count absentee ballots.

Baseless allegations against Detroit and how it counts ballots have trailed the city since the 2020 election when unfounded conspiracies accused it if improperly counting ballots.

In response to Karamo's filing, the NAACP called it an act of voter suppression. Detroit Chapter President Wendell Anthony called it a "lawsuit in search of a violation."