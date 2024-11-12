Detroit Lions give back before Thanksgiving, packing food for those in need

After their victory against the Houston Texans, the Detroit Lions are back at home helping those in need for Thanksgiving.

At Gleaner Food Bank in Taylor on Tuesday, the Lions packed up Thanksgiving food boxes.

"It’s super important to serve others. I think we live such a lucky life," said Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates. "We get to play a sport for a living, for a job if you want to call it that."

Bates was joined by Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds, Roxanne Caine with the Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations, and Angela Halverson with Gleaners Community Food Bank.

"We have 5,000 meal kits what’s included in each one, frozen turkey, dried goods, canned goods, cranberry, gravy," Caine said.

"It’s literally an assembly line, 40 volunteers, making the work a little bit lighter," said Halverson.

"I had an easy job, making sure no trash in the area, small cog in the process," Reynold said.

They were also joined by Melissa Conway from Meijer, who was a proud sponsor.

"As a grocer, we’re really committed to addressing hunger needs in our community, especially at the time of the holidays, family friends and fellowship," she said.