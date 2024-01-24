Detroit Lions superfan delays cancer surgery to watch game

Although Carmalita Brewer is fighting cancer, that does not stop her from rooting for the Detroit Lions – hard.

Brewer, a Lions season ticket holder, was diagnosed with breast cancer in March of 2023, and lung cancer in July. Her lung cancer is now gone, but she continues to receive chemo treatment for breast cancer.

Her dedication runs so deep, she rescheduled a surgery just so she wouldn’t miss a game.

"In November, the 20th, I was supposed to have surgery – but that was the Lions game, so I couldn’t miss that one," Brewer said. "I was like, ‘uh no,’ so I went at the end of November. But through the grace of god, I’m good."

If there’s one thing she has in common with the Detroit Lions — it’s the grit and fight to survive.

For each Lions game, Brewer goes all out – with her Lions jersey, necklace, bracelet, and blue lipstick. She even had a cardboard cut-out made for when she couldn't attend games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I’m not able to really jump around and do a lot of hollering, but I did everything (on Sunday)," Brewer said. "The next day my body was sore because I moved so much… It's a feeling you can't even describe because it's all in you."

While Brewer will not be in San Francisco for the upcoming game against the 49ers, she will be in her Lions-themed den at home, cheering her team to victory.

"I’m so excited, and I dare anybody to say anything about my Lions," she said.