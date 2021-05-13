Detroit man accused of firing multiple shots outside Riverview business

A Detroit man is facing charges after police say he fired multiple shots outside of a Riverview business Monday evening.

Jamal Darius Parker, 19, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and felony firearm.

Police said they received a call around 6:30 p.m. about someone firing shots in the parking lot of a business in the 19000 block of Fort Street. Police said no one was struck by the gunfire.

The caller provided a description of the shooter and a vehicle.

Officers said they saw the suspect vehicle driving away and stopped it. A 20-year-old Riverview woman was arrested but not charged. Shortly after, police located Parker at a nearby apartment complex and arrested him without incident.

Parker's bond was set at $50,000/10%. If he posts bond, he will be required to wear a GPS tether.

"This type of incident is rare in our community," Police Chief Ronald Beggs said. "We will not tolerate this sort of dangerous, criminal behavior."

Advertisement