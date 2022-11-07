Expand / Collapse search

Detroit man accused of killing girlfriend during argument

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Gaylord Rogers

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he killed his girlfriend during an argument Thursday in Detroit.

Police said a verbal argument between Gaylord Joseph Rogers escalated in the 7500 block of E. Jefferson Ave. 

Gaylord is accused of grabbing a rifle and shooting the victim.

He is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of discharge in a building causing death, and one count of felony firearm.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.