Detroit man accused of luring women into prostitution through dinner dates

A Detroit man is facing sex trafficking charges after authorities allege he used dinner dates to lure women into prostitution.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, between February 2021 and June 2022, Alexzonder Rodriguez, 32, would meet women for dates and then coerce them into commercial sex.

Nessel's office said that evidence showed that Rodriquez arranged for other victims to engage in commercial sex, organized their transportation, and then kept the earnings.

Authorities said this included trafficking women in Detroit, Kimball, and Port Huron.

Rodriquez is charged with three counts of forced labor/commercial sex (sex trafficking), two counts of pandering, one count of accepting earnings of prostitution, a 20-year felony, one count of transportation for prostitution, and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

"Human trafficking continues to plague some of the most vulnerable people among us. Using control and submission, traffickers exploit their victims, subjecting them to sexual, physical and emotional abuse," Nessel said. "The Task Force is demonstrating the value of effective partnerships between government agencies in the continued fight to hold traffickers accountable. On this National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, it is incumbent upon us all to know the signs, review the resources and report trafficking when we suspect it."

According to the Michigan Sex Offender Registry, Rodriquez has previous convictions for criminal sexual conduct.