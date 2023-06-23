Detroit man accused of torching gas station, injuring clerk

article

A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he poured gasoline in a gas station and lit it on fire Tuesday.

Julian Waddell Miller, 35, is charged with assault with intent to murder, first-degree arson, placing explosive near property causing physical injury, placing explosive near property causing property damage, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, arson – preparation to burn real property resulting in injury, arson – preparation to burn property – $20,000 or more, malicious destruction of a building – $20,000 or more, and felonious assault.

Surveillance video showed Miller walk into the gas station near 7 Mile and Huntington around 3 a.m. with a garbage can full of gas. He poured the accelerant in the building and lit it on fire with a torch before fleeing.

The 27-year-old clerk who was inside suffered first-degree burns but made it out alive.

Police arrested Miller that same day. His bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety.

"This seems to be developing into another dangerous trend at Detroit area gas stations. It is a massive understatement to say that arson at a gas station is not a good idea," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "We will vigorously prosecute anyone that is found responsible for this absurd behavior and will also explore necessary legislative changes to the law regarding arsons specifically at gas stations."