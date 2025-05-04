Police: Detroit woman found dead, arrest man after he confesses to killing wife with sword

The Brief A man walked into the Detroit Police Department's 11th precinct saying he killed his wife with a sword. He was detained and police responded to the home on Conley Street. A woman was found dead in an upstairs bedroom, and a sword was found on the scene.



A woman was found dead after Detroit police say a man walked into the 11th precinct saying he had killed his wife with a sword.

What they're saying:

Around 4:30 a.m. police say a man in his 60s walked into the 11th precinct saying he had killed his wife with a sword. He was detained at the precinct and two scout cars were dispatched to the home.

When officers arrived at the home on Conley Street, south of 7 Mile, they found an unsecured door and entered. Officers went upstairs and found a deceased woman in her 60s in a bedroom.

A sword was also located at the scene, police say.

What you can do:

Even though someone is in custody, Detroit police are asking the public for additional information. Anyone with any other information should contact DPD's Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up.