Detroit man charged after 2 shot at Livonia pool hall

A Detroit man is accused of shooting two other men during a fight at a pool hall in Livonia early Sunday.

According to Livonia police, the victims were involved in an altercation at Snookers' Pool & Pub when 25-year-old Kamari Dushawn Parham allegedly shot them around 1:20 a.m.

One of the victims, a 36-year-old Detroit man, was found suffering a gunshot wound to the back by the entrance of the bar on Schoolcraft near Inkster. Shortly after the initial 911 call to the pool hall, police were then called to a nearby Holiday Inn, where a 31-year-old man from Detroit was found suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

Parham was arrested at Snookers', while both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Numerous felony charges have been filed against Parham, including assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and felony firearms. He is being held on a $1 million cash bond.