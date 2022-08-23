Detroit man charged after 22-year-old woman killed during argument

article

A man is facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Zambrecia Works earlier this month.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Gregory Reynolds Jr., 46, of Detroit shot Works during an argument in the 19370 block of Stahelin Ave. on Aug. 11. Works' body was found in the back of an SUV near Vassar and Stahelin streets the next day.

An investigation led police to Reynolds, who was arrested Saturday.

Reynolds is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession, and two counts of felony firearm.

During his arraignment Tuesday, the judge said he allegedly told a witness he shot Works because "she was going to call her people on him," and he allegedly said he had to "finish it off." The judge also noted that he has previous assault and weapons convictions from the late 90s.

He was remanded to jail.