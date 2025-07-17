Expand / Collapse search

Detroit man charged after his unsecured gun was used in accidental teen shooting

By David Komer
Published  July 17, 2025 1:29pm EDT
Geris Edward Gordon

    • Geris Edward Gordon was charged for leaving a gun unsecured which was used in a teen shooting.
    • A 13-year-old accidentally wounded Gordon's 18-year-old brother in a July 14 shooting.
    • Gordon is facing a five-year maximum penalty.

FOX 2 - A Detroit man was charged under Michigan's safe storage law in connection to a teen shooting using his gun.

The backstory:

Geris Edward Gordon, 26, was charged in the shooting of his 18-year-old brother by a 13-year-old boy inside Gordon's residence after finding the unsecured weapon. 

The 18-year-old was hit in the wrist and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting took place at an apartment in the 9100 block of Kercheval Street in Detroit on July 14.

Gordon has been charged with firearms – safe storage violations – premises under individual’s control – minor present and injured self or another, which carries a five-year maximum penalty.

"I am again asking gun owners to safely store their weapons inside their homes - or wherever they have their weapons. This is not a hard ask and compliance is very simple," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Gordon was arraigned on July 16  and given a $25,000 personal bond.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. 

Crime and Public SafetyDetroitWayne County