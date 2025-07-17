Detroit man charged after his unsecured gun was used in accidental teen shooting
FOX 2 - A Detroit man was charged under Michigan's safe storage law in connection to a teen shooting using his gun.
The backstory:
Geris Edward Gordon, 26, was charged in the shooting of his 18-year-old brother by a 13-year-old boy inside Gordon's residence after finding the unsecured weapon.
The 18-year-old was hit in the wrist and transported to a hospital for treatment.
The shooting took place at an apartment in the 9100 block of Kercheval Street in Detroit on July 14.
Gordon has been charged with firearms – safe storage violations – premises under individual’s control – minor present and injured self or another, which carries a five-year maximum penalty.
"I am again asking gun owners to safely store their weapons inside their homes - or wherever they have their weapons. This is not a hard ask and compliance is very simple," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.
Gordon was arraigned on July 16 and given a $25,000 personal bond.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.