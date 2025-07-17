Detroit man charged after his unsecured gun was used in accidental teen shooting

article

The Brief Geris Edward Gordon was charged for leaving a gun unsecured which was used in a teen shooting. A 13-year-old accidentally wounded Gordon's 18-year-old brother in a July 14 shooting. Gordon is facing a five-year maximum penalty.



A Detroit man was charged under Michigan's safe storage law in connection to a teen shooting using his gun.

The backstory:

Geris Edward Gordon, 26, was charged in the shooting of his 18-year-old brother by a 13-year-old boy inside Gordon's residence after finding the unsecured weapon.

The 18-year-old was hit in the wrist and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting took place at an apartment in the 9100 block of Kercheval Street in Detroit on July 14.

Gordon has been charged with firearms – safe storage violations – premises under individual’s control – minor present and injured self or another, which carries a five-year maximum penalty.

"I am again asking gun owners to safely store their weapons inside their homes - or wherever they have their weapons. This is not a hard ask and compliance is very simple," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Gordon was arraigned on July 16 and given a $25,000 personal bond.