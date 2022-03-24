Detroit man charged after wife found shot to death in basement of home

article

A Detroit man is accused of shooting and killing his wife early Tuesday.

Police responded to the 5070 block of Haverhill Street just before 1 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, the found Shauntel Lewis, 34, unresponsive in the basement.

An investigation led to the victim's husband, 37-year-old Taquan Miguel White, who was arrested later that day. He is accused of shooting Lewis in the head with a handgun and fleeing.

White is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.

He was remanded to jail, and is due in court April 7 for a probable cause conference.